Police are investigating after a juvenile male was shot in the chest in Coon Rapids.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. Friday outside the Holiday Gas Station at Foley Boulevard and 101st Avenue.

According to the City of Coon Rapids, the victim was communicating with first responders and was brought to the hospital where they are being treated.

Police say this does not appear to be a random shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.