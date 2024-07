A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday morning, Brooklyn Park police said.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 5700 block of 84th 1/2 Avenue around 6:20 a.m.

There, they found a juvenile with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital.

Police say the teen isn’t cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made. However, investigators believe that it was a drive-by shooting.