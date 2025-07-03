Juvenile injured after reportedly being shot in back of car, suspect taken into custody

A juvenile is recovering after reportedly being shot in the back of a car in St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., St. Paul police officers responded to property damage on the 1500 block of Magnolia Avenue.

As officers arrived, they were flagged down by a woman in a vehicle who said that her son had been shot in the back seat of her car. Authorities talked to the juvenile and saw that he had a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

He was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators from the Non-Fatal Shooting Unit responded and identified the suspect. St. Paul police say that a man was taken into custody and booked into Ramsey County Jail for aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm.

Authorities say that a search warrant was executed by SWAT at the man’s home, and a stolen firearm was recovered.