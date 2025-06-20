Juvenile girl injured in Minneapolis shooting

The Minneapolis Police Department said a girl who was shot in Minneapolis Thursday night has been taken to the hospital.

The shooting, according to police, occured just before midnight at 11:59 p.m. at the 2500 block of Aldrich Avenue.

After being alerted to the shooting, officers arrived in the area and found the girl with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, police say no arrests have been made and that officers are still investigating the shooting.