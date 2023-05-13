Juvenile boy dies after Friday night Brooklyn Park shooting

Law enforcement said a 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Brooklyn Park on Friday night.

Officers from the Brooklyn Park Police Department were called to the African Market on 5700 Brookdale Drive around 9:46 p.m. for a report of a minor with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Brooklyn Park Police Department

Law enforcement found a 16-year-old boy suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. He was brought to the hospital, where he later died, according to the news release.

A suspect has not been located. Law enforcement from the Brooklyn Park Police are investigating the incident.