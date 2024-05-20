Justin Timberlake adds stop at Xcel Energy Center to tour

Pop music star Justin Timberlake has added nearly a dozen more shows to his international tour this year, including a stop in St. Paul.

On Monday morning, Timberlake announced he will bring his “Forget Tomorrow” world tour to the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, Oct. 31. He also added a show at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Monday, Oct. 28.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, however presales begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the same day his tour starts.

So far, 30 shows have sold out.

