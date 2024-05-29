Jury finds man guilty of murder charges filed in connection to rival gang member’s death

A man charged with two counts of second-degree murder has been convicted of both charges following a jury trial in Hennepin County.

On Tuesday, Donta Jaboat Brown was found guilty of both counts of intentional, not premeditated murder filed following the death of 34-year-old Quinntrail Young in 2023.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Young was fatally shot outside a home just south of Golden Valley Road and Russell Avenue North around 4:30 a.m. on April 9.

RELATED: Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Minneapolis identified

Court documents say dozens to hundreds of people attended a party, and Young had spotted a woman climbing from a bedroom window after trying to steal money.

Young told the homeowner but the woman ran off. When Young went back to the front of the home, witnesses told police he bent down to tie his shoe as Brown and a group of people walked out the front door.

RELATED: Charges: Man killed rival gang member outside Minneapolis party

Then, the complaint says when Brown saw Young, he pulled out a gun and shot Young in the head and neck, and Brown left in a car.

Brown’s cellphone data showed he was at the scene when the shooting happened and further investigation showed that he was a member of the Lows street gang and Young belonged to the Highs, according to the complaint.

A sentencing has been scheduled for June 21.