Jury finds man guilty of 2023 murder outside Urban Ventures building

The man charged for the death of a 39-year-old woman late last year in the Phillips West neighborhood of Minneapolis has been found guilty by a jury of second-degree intentional murder.

According to court documents, jurors found 25-year-old Damarean Kaylon Bible guilty on Wednesday afternoon following days of testimony and arguments.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Bible was charged for the death of Savannah Ryan Williams, who was found shot in the head on the morning of Nov. 29 along the 3000 block of 4th Avenue South.

According to charging documents, investigators were able to review surveillance video from the area, where they saw Williams and a man walking toward where Williams was found at around 5 a.m. that same day. Around 45 minutes later, the man walked away but Williams never did. Officers were able to follow the man all the way from the scene to an apartment building downtown, and they later arrested him as he left.

A criminal complaint notes that Bible called his parents from jail and said he’d “just murdered someone” and while he was sorry, he “had to do it.”

Police later found a 9 mm handgun and a rifle in his apartment, as well as the clothing he was seen wearing on surveillance videos at the time of the murder, the complaint states.

While Bible initially claimed he wasn’t involved, he later admitted that he shot Williams, according to court documents. He went on to explain that he walked past Williams, who was in a bus shelter, and Williams asked if he was interested in sex. They walked to the courtyard and once finished, Bible said Williams was making him feel suspicious and that’s when shot her.

On Thursday morning, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office released the following statement about the case and verdict:

“This was a terrifying act of violence perpetrated against Savannah Ryan Williams, and I share in the community’s outrage. This was not an act of self-defense. Mr. Bible caused immeasurable harm to Savannah’s family and the broader community, and following today’s verdict he will face a long sentence, which is necessary to protect public safety. My thoughts are with Savannah’s family and her loved ones as they will forever be impacted by this devastating loss. I’m grateful to the jury for their service, and I reaffirm this office’s commitment to improving community safety for transgender people and other members of marginalized and targeted communities.”

A sentencing has been scheduled for the morning of Sept. 11.