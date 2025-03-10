Jury acquits 32-year-old of manslaughter in fatal August shooting, convicts him of lesser charges

A 32-year-old who was accused in a fatal Becker County shooting in August has been found not guilty of manslaughter, according to court documents.

Willis Charles McDonald was, however, found guilty of failing to render aid for a firearm injury and illegal firearm possession. He was initially charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was amended to first-degree manslaughter. An initial manslaughter charge was also amended to failure to render aid to the victim, 31-year-old Arlan Ray Bergstrom of Detroit Lakes.

McDonald told police both he and Bergstrom reached for a firearm during a fight. He initially pulled the trigger, but nothing happened. The second time he pulled the trigger, a shot was fired, and he saw Bergstrom fall to the ground.

McDonald went home and later called 911 after talking to his sister.

Court documents state McDonald admitted to drinking that night. He also said he had a permit to carry but that it had recently expired.