Jurors reach guilty verdict for man accused of Crystal murder

Larondo Willis, who was charged with second-degree murder, was found guilty Tuesday; his sentencing has been scheduled for May 12.

According to court documents, Willis was accused of stabbing and killing 40-year-old Eddie Winters in Crystal on March 21, 2024.

Crystal police say Winters was found inside an SUV near North 32nd and Hampshire avenues around 7:20 a.m. after a person reported a suspicious vehicle. Court documents state he had been stabbed 19 times and was declared dead.

Willis was later identified as a suspect when a witness reportedly told officers they had seen a man in a “puffy jacket” exit a portable bathroom and request a ride.

Police said blood was later discovered smeared on the inside handle of the portable toilet.

The man wearing the puffy jacket was determined by police to be Willis after Winters’ 14-year-old son was able to identify him as being a man who met his father earlier that day.

Willis’ phone also pinged in the area where the witness spotted the man with the puffy jacket, and locations where Winters had been seen prior to his death.