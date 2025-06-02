Juror selection begins Monday for Mike Lindell’s federal defamation trial

A federal trial for Mike Lindell, a Minnesotan and owner of Chaska-based MyPillow, is starting this week, according to court records.

Jury selection begins Monday for Lindell, who is charged with defamation for claiming that Dominion Voting Systems – a Colorado-based system – and one of its employees rigged the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell has said he plans to take the stand and testify in his own defense during the trial, which is expected to last about two weeks.

