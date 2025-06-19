Juneteenth events in Twin Cities metro
Juneteenth, which is always on June 19, marks the day in 1865 that Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and let the final enslaved people know they were free. The news came to them two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
It’s a day that has gained significant attention in the 21st century, with many events and celebrations to commemorate the day. In 2021, President Joe Biden made it a federal holiday, and in 2023, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill making it a state holiday.
Here are some events going on around the Twin Cities on Juneteenth and the weekend.
On June 19
- Fort Snelling: Juneteenth at the Fort
- Minneapolis: West Broadway Jubilee Parade and Juneteenth celebration
- St. Paul: Rondo Center’s 5th Annual Juneteenth celebration
- Minneapolis: South of the southside Juneteenth celebration
- Maple Grove: Juneteenth celebration
- Savage: Juneteenth celebration
June 21
- St. Paul: Juneteenth at the Capitol
- Brooklyn Park: Juneteenth parade and celebration
