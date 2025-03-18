Judge rejects DFL recall effort

A Republican-led effort to recall 29 DFL state representatives has been dismissed.

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson rejected the recall petitions, stating they didn’t include specific facts that would justify removal.

Following the decision, House Speaker Melissa Hortman called the petitions “frivolous” and urged Republicans to move past political disputes and focus on bipartisan work now that the house is evenly split at 67-67.

Minnesota GOP Chair Alex Plechash released a statement, saying, “The DFL may have escaped consequences in the short term, but Minnesota voters will have the final say on whether skipping work, shutting down the legislative process, and demanding to be paid for it is worthy of re-election. This recall effort was never just about one legal ruling—it was about sending a message that Minnesotans will not tolerate failed leadership. Our grassroots did a tremendous job, gathering thousands of signatures, organizing in dozens of districts, and proving that voters are more engaged and motivated than ever before.”