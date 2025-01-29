Jordan police says human remains were found while searching for missing woman

The Jordan Police Department says they are investigating the circumstances behind the death of a woman whose remains were found on Tuesday.

According to the department, officers received a report Tuesday of a missing 46-year-old woman.

Officers searched an abandoned property on Quaker Avenue that was known to the missing woman, finding human remains inside the property.

At this time, police have not confirmed the remains were that of the missing woman, but have indicated the remains belong to a woman and are working to identify who she was and how she died.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the public at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.