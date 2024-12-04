Jordan Addison pleads not guilty to DUI charges in connection with July arrest

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to two misdemeanor charges that stemmed from a DUI arrest this summer in Los Angeles, court records show.

Addison, 22, is contesting one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08%.

According to a California Highway Patrol incident report, officers found Addison asleep at the wheel of a Rolls Royce around 11:30 p.m. on July 12. The report alleges Addison’s stopped vehicle was blocking traffic on Interstate 105 at the exit to Sepulveda Boulevard, near Los Angeles International Airport.

No future court dates have been set in the case. If Addison is found guilty, he could face at least a three-game suspension, per the NFL’s substance abuse policy regarding alcohol-related violations.

Addison’s July arrest came less than a year after he was pulled over for driving 140 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. He later pleaded guilty to a petty misdemeanor speeding charge and paid a $686 fine.