Jonas Brothers announce stop in Minnesota during 20-year anniversary tour

The Jonas Brothers have announced a stop in St. Paul as part of their “Jonas20: Living the Dream” tour, which will celebrate the 20-year journey of their musical career.

The group will stop at Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 10.

Fans have until 10 a.m. on Wednesday to sign up for pre-sale. Pre-sale will go from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday.

General on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The group played at the X on Nov. 19, 2023. They also played at the Minnesota State Fair that same year, although it ended up being a shorter act than the rest of their shows on the tour.

The Jonas Brothers were also on tour in 2021 and performed at the Mystic Lake Amphitheater.