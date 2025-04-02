Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Ludacris top 2025 lineup for Taste of Minnesota

Taste of Minnesota has announced its 2025 musical headliners, featuring legends of rock and hip-hop.

The festivities run from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, on Washington Avenue and Nicollet Mall in the heart of downtown Minneapolis.

On Saturday, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick will melt faces with some rock ‘n roll. Then on Sunday, Ludacris and local rapper and singer NUR-D close out the weekend on a high note.

Here are the full lineups for the main stage:

Saturday, July 5 Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Cheap Trick Bluewater Kings Rhthm Street Movement The Steels Family Affair

Sunday, July 6 Ludacris NUR-D David Yang Frankie Torres Good for Gary



Festival organizers say more acts will be announced for two additional stages.

New this year are VIP packages: $200 for a single day or $350 for the full weekend. The passes go on sale on Tuesday and include a VIP lanyard, two drink tickets, a special viewing area, a happy hour, a private bar and private bathrooms.