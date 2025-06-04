Jefferson Elementary teacher arrested for allegedly filming a video up the dress of student

Blaine Police say Jason Allen Bassett, a 56-year-old art teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate video of a minor.

Police said they were made aware of the video on Tuesday, which reportedly shows Bassett pointing a camera up the dress of a minor.

Bassett was arrested and formally charged with interfering with privacy against a minor and is currently being held in the Anoka County Jail.

Blaine Police said they have identified the victim and are currently working to determine if anyone else was inappropriately filmed.

Police say there is currently no indication any physical sexual assault occured.

Bassett has 28 years of experience in the Anoka-Hennepin School District — 27 at Jefferson Elementary School and one at Andover Elementary. He is currently on administrative leave as the investigation continues, according to the principal of Jefferson Elementary School.