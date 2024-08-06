JD Vance to visit Eau Claire on Wednesday, same day as planned Kamala Harris rally

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, former President Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, is set to be in western Wisconsin on Wednesday, the Trump campaign announced on Monday.

The visit to Eau Claire coincides with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ rally in the city, part of a week-long tour across the nation to debut her running mate.

Harris has yet to announce her pick for vice president, but a decision is expected to be made public on Tuesday, when her campaign blitz kicks off in Philadelphia.

Vance is expected to deliver remarks at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wollard International, a manufacturer of airport ground equipment.