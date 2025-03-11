Isle Police searching for 16-year-old last seen over a week ago

The Isle Police Department is asking for assistance finding a 16-year-old last seen on March 3.

According to police, Brody Schwarzbauer was last seen on March 3, leaving his home on the 900 block of West Isle Street.

He is described as being 5’08,” weighing 300 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with “Mille Lacs Lake” on it with blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows where Schwarzbauer may be located is asked to contact 911 or the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office at 320-983-8257.