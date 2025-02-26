Isanti police officer accused of sending a sexual image to a minor pleads guilty

An Isanti police officer who was accused of sending a nude photo of himself to a 13-year-old has entered a guilty plea.

Court documents state that 31-year-old Nicholas Martell intends to plead guilty to one count of distributing electronic communication material that relates to sexual conduct to a child.

Under the guilty plea, Martell would need to serve 366 days in custody with credit for three days served.

His sentencing has been scheduled for May 5.

As previously reported, Martell was charged in August 2024 for reportedly sending a photo of his genitalia to a 13-year-old on July 22, 2024.

Court documents state Martell received the child’s contact information after the father of the 13-year-old reached out to Martell, asking him to assist her with mental health because she had depression and was being bullied at school.

The father then reportedly reached out to authorities after learning that Martell had sent the photo to his child.

An interview was performed with the child, in which law enforcement said Martell had asked the child if they wanted to “see it” and sent a photo of his genitalia and later asked if they “liked it.”

The next day, Martell reportedly apologized for sending the photo and asked the child not to tell anyone, saying he should tell people it was a “different Nick” who sent it and that he could go to jail if people found out.

According to the documents, Martell was aware that he was sending the photo to the child.