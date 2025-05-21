Isanti man who reportedly exposed himself now accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old gymnast

An Isanti man who worked at a Ham Lake gymnastics studio is facing additional charges after a former gymnastics student said they were sexually assaulted in 2017.

Charging documents from Anoka County show Kyle Anthony Pekula, 27, was being charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct while in a position of authority.

According to court documents, the former gymnastics student, now an adult, said the assault occurred in 2017 when they were 13 years old.

The victim said that at that time, they were questioning their sexuality and had expressed this to Pekula, their gymnastics coach, the documents stated.

Pekula, then 19, assaulted the victim five times, once at the Jam Hops gymnastics studio in Ham Lake, and the others at the victim’s house, according to court records.

The victim approached police on September 30, 2024, a few days after Pekula was accused of exposing himself in front of children and charged with fifth-degree sexual assault.

He faces up to 12 to 30 years plus a conditional release term if found guilty of the new charge.

For the fifth-degree sexual assault charge, he faces a year in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Pekula is currently not in custody and has been summoned to court via summons. His next court date for the first-degree sexual assault charge is June 20.