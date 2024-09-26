Isanti man charged for allegedly exposing himself in front of children

A man who worked at a Ham Lake gymnastics studio was arrested Friday after reportedly exposing himself in front of children.

Charging documents from Anoka County show Kyle Pekula, 26, of Isanti is facing a criminal charge of fifth-degree sexual conduct, a misdemeanor charge.

According to the charging document, the incident occurred at 4:47 p.m. at Carrara West Park in Blaine. Blaine police met with a woman and her 12-year-old son, who told officers he had been sitting on a picnic table with his brothers when an adult man approached them.

The man, later identified as Pekula, sat with the kids and began talking with them. Reportedly Pekula then exposed his penis from a leg hole of his shorts and grabbed a Cheeto, asking the kids if they wanted to “feed the animals.” The children said no.

After continuing to talk to the children, Pekula invited them to attend his class at Jam Hops Gymnastic Studio if they got permission from their parents. He then left, walking towards the studio.

Officers went to Jam Hops and met with Pekula, who police said matched the child’s description as an older, heavy-set, short man wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

The documents state that Pekula admitted to being at the park and speaking with children but denied that he had exposed himself.

If found guilty, Pekula faces up to a year in prison and a $3,000 fine. According to the Anoka County Jail roster, Pekula was released Tuesday. His bail was set at $6,000 with no conditions for release or $5,000 with conditions.

His court date is scheduled for Nov. 6.

It is unknown if Pekula remains an employee of Jam Hops. The gymnastics studio has been contacted for comment, and this article will be updated if they respond.