Isanti man accused of attempted murder after pointing rifle at officers, charges say

An Isanti man is facing a number of charges after he reportedly kicked down his son’s door, hit him and then pointed a long rifle at responding law enforcement.

Michael Dean Grinager Jr., 35, is facing five criminal charges, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The charges are in connection with an incident on Saturday, when authorities were called to 287th Circle Northwest in Isanti, when a mother called for assistance for her 14-year-old son.

According to the mom, Grinager and her had come home after going to a few bars. The mother said Grinager was drunk and became angry when they saw their dog had gone to the bathroom on the carpet.

He then reportedly went downstairs to his son’s room, kicked down the door and hit him.

As law enforcement began to approach the house, court documents state a green laser began pointing down the driveway and towards officers.

Believing it to be a laser sight on a weapon, officers took cover and called for the SWAT team.

The mother was able to hand her phone to law enforcement and made contact with Grinager. After speaking on the phone, Grinager left the home unarmed and was taken into custody.

During a search of the house, police said they found an M-15 22 long rifle with a green laser attached to it, as well as a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

The 14-year-old boy told law enforcement that during the standoff, he was able to grab the rifle when his father put it down, unload it, except for a single chambered round, and hide it in a closet. He was also able to hide the pistol from his father.

The mother told officers she believed Grinager was attempting to commit suicide by cop, claiming he had said “this is how it was going to end” when he grabbed his rifle.

Due to a prior conviction in 2003 for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, Grinager was not supposed to be in possession of any firearm until 2028.

He faces up to 82 years in prison and 90 days in jail if found guilty on all charges.