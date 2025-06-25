Iranian man detained by ICE, feds say he ‘admitted ties to Hezbollah’

An Iranian man who “admitted ties to Hezbollah” was arrested by ICE on Sunday in St. Paul, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

56-year-old Mehran Makari Saheli was previously convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show he also pleaded guilty to having false immigration documents in 2009.

According to DHS, an immigration judge ordered him to be deported in 2022, but he remained in the U.S. Authorities also say he is a former member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and has admitted connections to Hezbollah.

ICE records show Saheli is currently in custody at Sherburne County Jail.