Investigation underway after missing people found dead in Aitkin

Authorities are investigating after two missing people were found dead in Aitkin.

As previously reported, Daniel Latterell, 64, and Jane Korpela, 63, were last seen at a gas station near McGregor on May 26.

On June 29, Aitkin County deputies found Latterell’s car just north of Aitkin with a dead body near the car. The body was positively identified as Korpela by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

One day later, while searching for Latterell, authorities found clothing belonging to him.

Then, on Sunday, the sheriff’s office told Cloquet police that their drone found an item of interest over 1,000 feet from the SUV in a wet, dense brush area.

The sheriff’s office said that on Monday, officers found a body believed to be Latterell. The body will be brought to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The Cloquet Police Department extends its heartfelt condolences to the families impacted by this tragic situation. We appreciate the cooperation of our regional public safety partners and the media for disseminating this information.”