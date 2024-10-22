Investigation underway after children are left inside school bus in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating an incident involving a school bus after receiving a welfare check request Monday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., Minneapolis police performed a welfare check on a school bus parked at Logan Avenue North and 12th Avenue North, after the caller said children were believed to be inside.

Before the bus was found by police, officers said a manager with the bus company drove to the location, picked up the children, and took them home. Police said all of the children were unharmed during the incident.

However, police haven’t said how many kids were on board the bus, provided their ages or how long the bus had been parked before the kids were picked up by the manager.

Officers said the bus they were investigating returned to its facility, and the driver left before police could make contact. The name of the bus company hasn’t been provided as of this publishing.

Minneapolis police added they’re still trying to gather information about the incident, including if intoxication played any role in what happened.