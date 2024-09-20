Investigation continues 10 years after an NDSU student was found dead in Moorhead

It’s been 10 years since Tom Bearson was last seen alive. A decade later, the Moorhead Police Department says it is still searching for answers about what happened.

The Moorhead Police Department said Bearson was last seen with friends and fellow students in the early hours of on Sept. 20, 2014, at an off-campus residence near North Dakota State University.

Bearson had just started his first year as a student at NDSU and had planned to visit his family that same day. However, Bearson failed to show up for his ride, prompting calls to law enforcement.

Three days later, Bearson was found dead in an RV sales parking lot at 3002 24th Ave. S. in Moorhead.

The RV lot where Bearson’s body was discovered. Courtesy: Moorhead Police Department.

His death triggered a multi-agency investigation, but the case remains open 10 years later as Moorhead police say they are continuing to investigate every avenue.

“It is our belief there is information regarding Tom’s time at NDSU and the circumstances surrounding his death which has not yet been shared,” Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson wrote. “It is often the case people have information but do not come forward because they feel it may not be important or may have previously been shared.”

Swenson encouraged individuals who may be hesitant to share information about Bearson’s death to come forward, no matter how insignificant they may think it is.

He also wrote people might be hesitant to share information due to close relationships or concern for their own safety or reputation.

“People may also be unknowingly brought into a situation by others. Relationships and loyalties can change, as do people and their perspectives.”

Swenson said people familiar with what happened to Bearson may have exhibited changes around the time of his death, including:

Altering their physical appearance (change in hair color or cut, growth or removal of facial hair)

Made changes in their normal routine, such as missing work, class or appointments

Had unexplained injuries during the period Bearson was last seen alive and then found

Spontaneously leaving the area after Bearson’s death

Displaying a change in mood or displays of anxiety, nervousness, or irritability

Cleaning of vehicles

Intense interest or noticeable disinterest in the investigation or an unexplained knowledge of the situation

Outside of new information being brought to them, Moorhead police said advancements in DNA technology have led them to review previously collected evidence, to look for more leads in the case.

Anyone with information on Bearson’s death is asked to contact police at 218-299-5119 or to email bearson@moorheadmn.gov.

An anonymous tip can be sent via text message by texting the keyword TIPMOORHEAD and your tip to 847411.