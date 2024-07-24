Inver Grove Heights Police searching for missing endangered teen

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is searching an endangered missing teen who ran away Wednesday.

14-year-old Nevaeh Bishop reportedly ran away from her home and is known to have multiple mental health diagnoses. Her last known cell phone location was in the area of 32nd Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis.

Bishop is described as being 5’2″ with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 230 lbs.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Dakota 911 for the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at 651-322-2323.