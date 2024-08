INTERVIEW: Valleyfair Corn Fest

Valleyfair’s Corn Fest returns Aug. 17-Sept. 2.

This year, there will be fireworks on Aug. 31 due to the 4th of July fireworks being canceled.

Corn Fest will include corn-themed food, live music, games and more.

More information can be found here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brittney Ermon sat down with Valleyfair’s Melissa Ferlaak to learn more about the event.