A traditional Ukrainian staple is being paired with the Lenten season’s fish fry to raise money for the Ukrainian Event Center.

The fish fry event happens every Friday, reportedly netting $25,000 each day, funds which go back to the Ukrainian Event Center.

Those wishing to join in on fish fry can do so at the Ukrainian American Community Center on April 4 and April 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Additional details can be found here.