A fair made to celebrate Asia’s Rich culture is returning to the Twin Cities for a third year.

The Twin Cities West Metro Asian Fair returns on May 31, at the Hilde Performance Center in Plymouth.

This year, the fair is highlighting 15 different Asian ethnic groups, to help bring bring awareness to smaller groups sometimes forgotten as being Asian.

The fair will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.; additional details can be found ONLINE.