INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Tattoo returns to St. Paul this weekend

The St. Paul RiverCentre is hosting the Twin Cities Tattoo this weekend.

The event already kicked off Friday and will continue through the weekend on July 13 and July 14.

Quinn Hurley, the festival’s director of Operations, said festival-goers can expect lots of tattooing, with over 400 artists attending the event from across the country.

Doors open at 11 a.m. at the RiverCentre on both days. Entry to the event is $30 for the day.

More information on the tattoo festival can be heard in 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ interview with Hurley in the video above, or by visiting the festival’s website.