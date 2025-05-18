INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Pride Festival 2025

Pride Month is just around the corner, and that means preparations are in full swing for the largest free Pride festival in the country.

In downtown Minneapolis, the Pride Festival will kick off on June 27, with the return of Youth Night featuring activities, and entertainment for LGBTQIA+ youth.

Then on June 28, the festival starts proper in Loring Park with four entertainment stages, featuring over 650 vendors, including LGBTQIA+ & BIPOC community resources, artists and businesses.

Sunday, June 29, will see the festival return, as well as the Twins City Pride Parade taking place at 11 a.m., one of the largest Pride Parades in the United States.

Details of the Pride Festival, as well as over Pride Month events taking place before can be found HERE.