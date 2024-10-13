INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Film Fest

The 15th-annual Twin Cities Film Fest will feature over 140 movies from Oct. 17-26.

Actress Daisy Ridley will make an appearance on Oct. 21 to present the Centerpiece film ‘Magpie,’ and Josh Duhamel will make an appearance on Oct. 24.

The festival will open on Thursday with the thriller ‘Conclave.’

A schedule and tickets can be found here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Jatin Setia, the festival’s executive director, to learn more.