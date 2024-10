INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Bridal Show

The Twin Cities Bridal Show is back at the St. Paul RiverCentre on Oct. 13 from 12-4 p.m.

The show hosts a variety of wedding professionals for couples to meet with. Couples can even reserve services onsite.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

CLICK HERE for more information on the event.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor sat down with Sonjia Babich, owner and CEO of Iron Diamond Media, to learn more.