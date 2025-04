The biggest car show in the upper midwest is rolling its way back to the Twin Cities.

The Twin Cities Auto Show is back next weekend on April 11 through April 13 and then again on April 16 through April 19 at the Minneapolis Convention Center

Showtimes include:

April 11-12: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 13: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 16 to April 19: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More details on the event can be found HERE.