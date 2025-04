The Great Minnsect Show is coming to the Twin Cities, an opportunity to learn all there is to know about bugs.

The University of Minnesota’s Department of Entomology will host the event in the North Star ballroom of the St. Paul Student Center.

The event is on Saturday, May 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and features activities for all ages.

More information on the event can be found HERE.