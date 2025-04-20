Interview: The 2025 MSP Home Tour

Are you planning some home projects and are in need of ideas? If so, you can see some amazing renovations in person next weekend at the 2025 MSP Home Tour.

The event is presented by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) of Minnesota.

Beatrice Owen, the executive director of the MSP Home Tour, joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Sunday morning to discuss the event. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27. CLICK HERE for more information about the tour.