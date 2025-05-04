INTERVIEW: Steps for Autism 2025

A huge event is coming in May, so it’s time to stretch out and get your steps in for Autism.

On May 18, in St. Louis Park, Steps for Autism will be held at the ROC.

The event is a family-friendly affair featuring a resource fair, a stage show, costumed characters, interactive activities, face painting, and more.

Funds raised through Steps for Autism will support the Autism Society of Minnesota, funding summer camps, counseling services, education efforts, training, and advocacy.

More information on the event can be found HERE.