INTERVIEW: State Veterans Day event

Veterans Day is on Monday and the state of Minnesota is hosting a program at 10 a.m.

There will also be a breakfast and social time beginning at 8:30 a.m. The event will be held at the Minnesota National Guard Ben Franklin Readiness Center in Arden Hills.

More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Brad Lindsay to learn more.