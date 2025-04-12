INTERVIEW: St. Paul Saints host sensory-friendly game

The St. Paul Saints, alongside Fraser, is putting on a sensory-friendly game Sunday.

Fraser, a Minnesota non-profit that provides autism, mental health, and disability services, says the game will still feature the excitement of baseball but without as many bright lights or loud noises.

Fraser says there will be fewer overhead announcements and no cannons to help baseball fans who have sensory processing differences be able to enjoy the game without feeling overwhelmed.

More information on the game can be found HERE.