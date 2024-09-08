INTERVIEW: St. Paul Oktoberfest at the Germanic-American Institute
St. Paul Oktoberfest returns to the Germanic-American Institute Sept. 13-14.
Admission is free but a $10 wristband and a valid ID are required for alcohol purchase.
The vent will feature live entertainment, beer, authentic German food and more.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Casey Horn, the German-American Institute’s director of cultural programming, to learn more about the event.