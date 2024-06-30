INTERVIEW: St. Paul Food Truck Festival
Twin Cities residents can visit the St. Paul Food Truck Festival July 13-14 from 11 a.m.-7p.m. at Union Depot.
Each day of the festival will include 50 different food trucks with a variety of cuisines.
In addition to the food trucks, there will also be craft beers and live entertainment.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Jess Fast, an organizer for the event, to learn more.
More information is available here.