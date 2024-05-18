INTERVIEW: Songkran Festival celebrates Thai culture

The Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota is hosting an event this weekend to celebrate Thai and Southeast Asian cultures.

On Saturday morning, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McClean sat down with Farah Meenakanit, who is the Project Coordinator with the Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota, to discuss the Songkran Festival.

The festival is happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Minnesota Capitol.

