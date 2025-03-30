INTERVIEW: Skylark Opera Theatre presents Zarzuela

Skylark Opera Theatre’s Zarzuela performance will take place at the Landmark Center at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 6.

Zarzuela is a musical theater genre originating in 17th-century Spain. It features dramatic and folkloric elements, as well as dialogue, operatic arias and dance.

More information on the performance is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter and anchor Alex Jokich sat down with James Barnett, Skylark Opera artistic director, to learn more.