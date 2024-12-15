INTERVIEW: Sever's Holiday Lights

The Sever’s Holiday Lights show is back, and open seven days a week from 5-9 p.m. until Dec. 29.

The two-mile course — located at Sever’s Festival Grounds at 3121 50th Street West in Shakopee — is packed with millions of lights to drive through.

Tickets can be purchased here. More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Nicola Peterson of Sever’s Holiday Lights to learn more about the event.