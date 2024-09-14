INTERVIEW: Sever’s Fall Festival

INTEVIEW: Sever's Fall Festival

If you’re ready for fall and al the fun that comes with it, you’re in luck. Sever’s Fall Festival kicks off Saturday in Shakopee and runs through the end of October.

The festival includes 30 different attractions, including an obstacle course, a corn pit, zip lines, a straw bale maze and animal shows. Plus there’s tons of food, beer, wine and more.

Nicola Peterson with Sever’s Fall Festival joined anchor Alex Jokich in the studio to share more about what’s new this year.