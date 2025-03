INTERVIEW: Rosemount Writers Festival

The ninth-annual Rosemount Writers Festival will take place from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Steeple Center.

There will be a keynote speaker, writing workshops and a book fair.

More information is available here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter and anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Jo Gilbertson, president of the Friends of Robert Trail Library and a committee member of the festival, to learn more.