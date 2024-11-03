INTERVIEW: Railroad Reality Days

The Minnesota Transportation Museum is offering a unique hands-on railroad experience.

Railroad Reality Days are coming to St. Paul at the Jackson Street Roundhouse Museum on November 10.

During Railroad Reality Days, participants will have a hands-on opportunity to experience all things trains, including blacksmithing, woodworking, and even driving a train.

Tickets are on sale now, but spots are limited.

You can claim your tickets by visiting the Minnesota Transportation Museum’s website.